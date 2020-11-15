Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior sees rainfall; likely to rain in other parts of the state

Gwalior region experienced rainfall on Sunday and it is likely to spread in entire Gwalior-Chambal region in a couple of days.

This is because a new and active western disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir. As an effect of this, a cyclonic circulation has developed over Punjab and hence rain lashed various parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Specialy, Gwalior and Chambal belt will experience rain for couple of days. With clearance of cloudy weather, Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience cold weather. On Sunday, Gwalior recorded 3.3 mm rainfall. Similarly, the northern belt adjacent to Gwalior-Chambal may experience some rainfall.

Besides, there is a cyclonic circulation over the Comorin region. A trough is extending from this system to the south-western parts of the Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Tamil Nadu.

Meteorological department senior officer GD Mishra said, “Western disturbance will precipitate rain in Gwalior, Chambal region and Neemuch and Mandsaur districts. With the clearance of cloudy weather, it will enhance chill in Madhya Pradesh.”