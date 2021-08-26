e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 10:40 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior flight to start on September 1

Staff Reporter
Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat has informed that the flight from the city to Gwalior will now start from September 1.

Earlier, the flight service had to start from August 28.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will launch this flight service at a programme organised in Gwalior. Minister Silawat expressed gratitude towards Scindia on behalf of the citizens of the city for this gift.

He said that along with Jabalpur, now the direct flights for Hyderabad and Dubai, as well as Gwalior will be available.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 10:40 PM IST
