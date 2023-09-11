Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior-based Company To Start Construction Work Of Ahilya Lok

Representative Image |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The paperwork on the announcements made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during various programmes on December 14, March 17 and April 14 about the district has been completed and the construction work is about to start.

Apart from the CM announcements, collector Shivraj Singh Verma did a thorough review of the work being done under the asset item in the TL meeting. Among the announcements, first of all, the development work of the Dhulkot - Juna Bilwa road costing Rs 4.20 crore and Nanheshwar Mahadev Temple costing Rs 77 lakh will start.

Giving information, construction agency RES executive engineer Anil Bagole said that both these works will start in the next two days. The work of Ahilya Public Works will start after September 18 by a Gwalior company since Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Department is doing this work and the statue of Adiguru Shankaracharya is to be unveiled in Omkareshwar on September 18.

Apart from these, the work of Navgriha temple for Rs 25.55 crore and Bhikangaon night shelter for Rs 50 lakh will start this week. As per the announcements made in Anakwadi on March 17, work on most of the roads has started.

Additional collector JS Baghel, joint collector Lakshmi Gamad, all the deputy collectors and district officers were present in TL, while the district-level staff joined online.

