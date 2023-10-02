Madhya Pradesh: Guna Woman Ends Life, Family Alleges Foul Play By In-laws

Representational photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A newly married woman committed suicide, allegedly due to harassment by her husband and his second wife. The incident unfolded in the Bude Balaji area, falling under the jurisdiction of Guna Kotwali police station.

The young woman had been married for just 4-5 months when her husband decided to marry for the second time, leading to disputes and torment from her in-laws. The victim's family accused her husband and his second wife of subjecting her to mental and physical torture.

On the fateful night of Sunday-Monday, the woman decided to end her life by hanging herself in her room. Her in-laws discovered her body in the morning. Her maternal family, however, alleges foul play, suggesting that she might have been murdered before being hanged.

The local authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter. Following a post-mortem examination conducted at the district hospital, the victim's body was released to her grieving relatives on Monday afternoon.

This case has sparked concerns over the well-being and safety of women in difficult marital situations and the need for stricter enforcement of laws protecting their rights.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

