Madhya Pradesh: Guna collector inspects District Hospital

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Frank Noble A inspected the district hospital in Guna on Saturday.

During this, the collector has tasted the food prepared for the patients in the kitchen of the hospital. He found that there was an extra chilli in the food. On which the Civil Surgeon HV Jain said that there is a trend to eat a little spicy food in the area.

Collector inspected OT, surgical ward, general ward, trauma centre, pathology lab, medicine distribution centre, store room, modular OT, oxygen plant and CCTV cameras.

Frank told the hospital management to ensure the proper arrangements in the hospital.

On the visit of collector, the deputy engineer of health department, Vinod Sunehre asked him about the allocation of land for 20 sub-health centres.

The collector gave him the assurance of the action into the matter.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 10:15 PM IST