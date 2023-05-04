Madhya Pradesh: Guna block to get 31 new roads at Rs 83 crore

Representative Pic

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has approved the construction of as many as 31 new roads at a cost of over Rs 83 crore in the Guna block under the Bhamori Assembly segment of Guna district. The announcement was made by panchayat minister and member of the State Legislative Assembly Mahendra Singh Sisodiya on Wednesday bringing cheer and hope to the locals. He said that 31 villages which fall under Guna block would get 107 km long roads.

The move would boost connectivity and development in the region. These roads would also be of great help in case of medical emergencies as taking patients to nearby hospitals would become easy. Thousands of locals would no longer have to face problems and inconvenience in commuting from far-flung villages.

The minister has also extended gratitude to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, cabinet minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP organisation for the move. The roads approved by the government include AB road- Kherua Colony at 1.8 crore, AB road to Idgaah Colony 2.06 crore, Ratanpura to Kedarnath Byaha 4.7 crore, Agra to Kedarnath Dham at 3.7 crore, Hinotiya to Manpur at 1.3 crore and others.

