Madhya Pradesh: Guljhari villagers catch 4 thieves, parade them to police station in Dhamnod

Dhamnod (Madhya Pradesh): Four thieves were caught red-handed while trying to commit a theft at a house in Guljhari village of Dhamnod town in Dhar district on Sunday. Villagers paraded four notorious miscreants to the police station. Around six-seven bike-borne miscreants (carrying weapons) targeted the village and knocked on the door of a house and attempted to attack villagers on Sunday night.

Hearing screams, other locals woke up and chased them. They succeeded in catching four miscreants. Police could not reach the scene till morning as they did not receive any information about the incident due to a technical snag with police emergency service (dial 100).

People, who were quite perturbed owing to the day-to-day nuisances of miscreants, paraded all four members of the gang to Dhamnod Police Station 4 km away, made them do sit-ups and thrashed them in full public view before handing them over to the police.

The increasing number of thefts has become a matter of great concern for residents.

Dhamnod police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav said that Dial Hundred and the police had not received any information from the villagers, but immediately after getting information about the incident, the police force was sent to the spot. The four thieves have been arrested by the police and a stolen goat has also been recovered by the police.

Those who have been arrested have been identified as Kanhaiya Lal, 24, a resident of Kusumla village, Jitendra Bhil, 30, Raju Bhil, 22, and DilipBhil, 27, all three residents of Umaria Kakdada. They were produced before the local court.

