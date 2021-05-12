Madhya Pradesh: Gujrat cops in Jabalpur to seek transit remand of Sarbjeet Singh Mokha

Bhopal/Jabalpur: Gujarat police on Wednesday reached Jabalpur to interrogate Sarbjeet Singh Mokha in connection with procurement and administration of fake remdesivir injection.
Earlier, in the morning, a court had sent Mokha, a former VHP leader and director of a private hospital, to jail. Sources said that Gujarat police would move court for transit remand of Mokha and his associate Devendra Chourasiya in connection with a case registered in Morbi district of Gujarat.
Gujarat police had arrested one Sapan Jain from Jabalpur following tip off from two persons arrested in Morbi for selling fake remdesivir injection. During the subsequent interrogation, Jain had revealed the name of Sarabjeet Singh Mokha.
On his information, the police raided City Hospital in Jabalpur and seized large quantity of remdisivir vials. Subsequent investigations revealed that Mokha and his aides were procuring fake remdisivir and administering them to patients admitted in his hospital.
A police officer said that Mokha had procured nearly 500 vials of fake remdisivir injection from Gujarat. SP, Jabalpur, Siddharth, confirmed the arrival of Gujarat police and said, “We are sharing all information with them. Mokha and some others are wanted in the case registered in Gujarat. Now, Gujarat police want to interrogate them.” He added that Mokha was booked under stringent National Security Act (NSA).
