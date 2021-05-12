Madhya Pradesh: Gujrat cops in Jabalpur to seek transit remand of Sarbjeet Singh Mokha

Bhopal/Jabalpur: Gujarat police on Wednesday reached Jabalpur to interrogate Sarbjeet Singh Mokha in connection with procurement and administration of fake remdesivir injection.

Earlier, in the morning, a court had sent Mokha, a former VHP leader and director of a private hospital, to jail. Sources said that Gujarat police would move court for transit remand of Mokha and his associate Devendra Chourasiya in connection with a case registered in Morbi district of Gujarat.

Gujarat police had arrested one Sapan Jain from Jabalpur following tip off from two persons arrested in Morbi for selling fake remdesivir injection. During the subsequent interrogation, Jain had revealed the name of Sarabjeet Singh Mokha.