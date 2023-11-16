Madhya Pradesh: Guj Police, Haryana Homeguards Deployed For Peaceful Polling In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Polling parties for Friday’s voting in five assembly constituencies of Ratlam left for their respective polling booths on Thursday with polling material.

For Ratlam City and Ratlam Rural assembly seats polling material was distributed from Government Arts and Science College. Sailana assembly seat polling material was distributed from Government College Sailana and for Jaora and Alot assembly seats polling material was distributed from Government Bhagat Singh College Jaora.

Official information said that after completion of polling procession, polling material would be received at Government Arts and Science College. District Collector Bhaskar Lakshakar told mediapersons that for the first time appreciation letter would be given to first time voters who have completed 18 years of age.

More than 160 women managed polling booths have been set up in the district. SP Rahul Lodha said that five companies of SAF and 635 personnel of Haryana Homeguards had been deployed at polling booths. Around 113 sector mobile teams have been constituted.

Central Reserve Police Force and Gujarat police had been deployed at 334 critical polling booths. As per official information, 11,01,741 voters would cast their votes in five assembly seats of Ratlam district on Friday.

Around 1,295 polling booths have been created assembly wise: Ratlam rural (ST)252, Ratlam City 259, Sailana (ST) 256, Jaora 275 and Alot(SC) 253. In Ratlam City main fight is between BJP’s Chetanya Kashyap and Congress’ Paras Saklecha. The remaining four constituencies Ratlam Rural, Sailana, Jaora and Alot are witnessing a triangular contest owing to entry of independents.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)