Madhya Pradesh: Guides trained on how to inform G20 guests about Mandu's history

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day guide orientation workshop was organised by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board in Mandu, a tourist town of Dhar. In this training programme, guides from Mandu and Indore were trained on how to inform the guests (visiting the country for the G-20 summit) about the glorious history of Mandu.

Along with this, guides were also trained on how to deliver information about the history of Mandu's architecture and heritage. The workshop was inaugurated by Pithampur SDM Roshni Patidar. Patidar said that Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is doing excellent work in preparing guides for the G20 Summit. Assistant collector Shubham Prajapat suggest that the guides be trained at tourist sites rather than in a room. This will make it easier for them to work.

State Tourism Board's assistant director Dr Dhirendra Kumar Mishra threw light on the objectives of the workshop. He said a few selected guides will accompany guests visiting the country to attend G20 Summit and will give information about the heritage. Dr Mishra also explained how people can be connected to Mandu by explaining the importance of archaeology.

