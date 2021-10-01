Madhya Pradesh: Guidelines released for government employees

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Manoj Pushp on Wednesday released the guidelines for government employees for fair and impartial conduction of the ensuing bypolls as per the code of conduct of Election Commission.

The guidelines state that government staff should remain impartial during the elections. People should have confidence in their impartial approach and they should ensure that they do not give an impression that they are supporting any specific political party or candidate. Government officials and staff should not get involved in election campaigning.

Arms license cancelled

After the notification of Jobat bypolls, district magistrate Manoj Pushp ordered the cancellation of arms licence till November 2 in Alirajpur, using the rights conferred to him under the Arms Act 1959. The arms should be submitted in the respective police stations. Security forces have been exempted from this order.

Kolahal Niyantran Adhiniyam imposed

Collector Pushp issued restraining orders under the Kolahal Niyantran Adhiniyam 1985 and Sound Pollution Rules 2000, for the peaceful conduct of the elections. The restraining orders will remain in effect from the date of declaration of by-elections till the date of counting of votes. Punitive action will be taken against those who violate these orders under the Kolahal Niyantran Adhiniyam 1985.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:36 AM IST