Madhya Pradesh: GST authorities can search the residence for books of accounts: Experts

Indore: The GST authorities have the right to carry out searches at the residence of the director, proprietor, or owner of a business firm looking for books of accounts in the case of GST searches. Thus, it's better to keep them at business premises only.



This was said by experts at the first session of the second day of the National Tax Conference of All India Federation of Tax Practitioners held on Saturday. The theme of the session was Survey and Search provisions under Income tax and GST. Advocate DK Gandhi from Ghaziabad and advocate HL Madan from New Delhi discussed search and survey issues under GST and CA Manoj Fadnis past president of ICAI discussed survey and search issues under Income Tax.



In the 2nd technical session issues under new provisions of TDS and TCS which have become applicable in income tax from 1st October 2020 were discussed by speaker CA Rajesh Mehta.



AIFTP National Vice President CA Rajesh Mehta said that this two days National tax conference was attended by more than 20,000 participants Virtually on YouTube Twitter and Facebook live.