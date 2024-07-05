Madhya Pradesh: Grocery Store Employees Dupe Owner, 5 Arrested In Mandleshwar

Representative Image

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): In a swift and decisive operation, the Karhi police arrested five employees of a grocery store who duped the shop owner, Mahendra Chauhan, of lakhs of rupees. The arrests were made within 24 hours of the complaint being lodged.

Mahendra Chauhan reported the theft to the Karhi police after noticing discrepancies in his store's finances. Acting promptly on the report, station in-charge Rajendra Burman and his team began their investigation, leading to the apprehension of the main suspect, Kamal Gurjar.

Upon rigorous interrogation, Kamal confessed to stealing Rs 70,000 from the store's cash box and hiding 16 packets of Vimal Pan Masala in his house. He also admitted to selling 15 packets to Rakesh Tanwar, a grocery shop owner in Barlai village, and revealed past thefts amounting to Rs 75,000 with the assistance of his co-workers.

Following Kamal's confession, the police recovered Rs 70,000 in cash and 16 packets of Vimal Pan Masala from his residence. Additionally, Rs 75,000 in cash and 15 packets of Pan Masala were seized from Rakesh's house, which were proceeds from the stolen goods.

The accused, identified as Kamal Gurjar (38), Rakesh Tanwar (37), Rahul Nath (21), Naveen Parihar (18), and Satish Kewat (18), were arrested and presented in court after the registration of the crime at Karhi police station.

Karhi police have taken all the accused into custody and are continuing their investigation to ensure all culprits involved are brought to justice.