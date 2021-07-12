Madhya Pradesh: Grave errors in vaccination certificates, operators heedless

Khachrod: Operators at vaccination centres are making mistakes in vaccination certificates but they seem to be least bothered about the grave errors.

Grocery trader Ashok Kumar Porwal, resident of Vikram Marg, got his first dose of vaccine on April 10 in Jain Manglik Bhawan on the basis of his Aadhaar card, but he did not receive a message about it.

He contacted staff at many vaccination centres but in vain. He received second dose on the basis of his voter ID on June 5 in Samudayik Bhawan, Sumangali. After that, he received information about both the doses on his mobile phone in the name of his late father Shantilal Porwal who died in 2018. Porwal's age was mentioned as 26 in the certificate. Instead of Khachrod, place was mentioned as Ujjain.

Likewise, many mistakes are being made by the operators at the vaccination centres, which have upset people.