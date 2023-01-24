e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Grasim Pulp & Fibre wins Golden Peacock Innovation Management Award in Nagda

Madhya Pradesh: Grasim Pulp & Fibre wins Golden Peacock Innovation Management Award in Nagda

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
Parag Salaskar
Follow us on

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Grasim Industries Limited’s Pulp & Fibre Business has been awarded the prestigious ‘Golden Peacock Innovation Management Award’ for 2022, by the Awards Jury under the chairmanship of justice MN Venkatachaliah, former chief justice of India and former chairman, National Human Rights Commission of India and National Commission for Constitution of India Reforms.

The famed Golden Peacock Awards Trophy and a certificate were presented to Dr Aspi Patel, chief technology officer of Aditya Birla Group along with the Birla Cellulose R&D team from Prof SP Singh Baghel, union minister of state for law and justice and Lt Gen Surinder Nath, PVSM, AVSM (Retd) president, Institute of Directors, at a specially organised 'Golden Peacock Awards presentation ceremony', in Mumbai (India), in the presence of business & industry leaders.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: LANXESS again ranks top in Dow Jones sustainability ranking in Nagda
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Dhar: 'Quest for self-reliance doesn't mean isolation from world'

Dhar: 'Quest for self-reliance doesn't mean isolation from world'

Madhya Pradesh: Workshop on NDLI held at Suwasara Government College

Madhya Pradesh: Workshop on NDLI held at Suwasara Government College

Madhya Pradesh: Post civic polls, factionalism in Congress comes to fore in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Post civic polls, factionalism in Congress comes to fore in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Terminated policeman shoots himself, dies in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Terminated policeman shoots himself, dies in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Grasim Pulp & Fibre wins Golden Peacock Innovation Management Award in Nagda

Madhya Pradesh: Grasim Pulp & Fibre wins Golden Peacock Innovation Management Award in Nagda