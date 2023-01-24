Madhya Pradesh: Grasim Pulp & Fibre wins Golden Peacock Innovation Management Award in Nagda

Parag Salaskar

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Grasim Industries Limited’s Pulp & Fibre Business has been awarded the prestigious ‘Golden Peacock Innovation Management Award’ for 2022, by the Awards Jury under the chairmanship of justice MN Venkatachaliah, former chief justice of India and former chairman, National Human Rights Commission of India and National Commission for Constitution of India Reforms.

The famed Golden Peacock Awards Trophy and a certificate were presented to Dr Aspi Patel, chief technology officer of Aditya Birla Group along with the Birla Cellulose R&D team from Prof SP Singh Baghel, union minister of state for law and justice and Lt Gen Surinder Nath, PVSM, AVSM (Retd) president, Institute of Directors, at a specially organised 'Golden Peacock Awards presentation ceremony', in Mumbai (India), in the presence of business & industry leaders.

