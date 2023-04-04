Madhya Pradesh: Grand procession taken out on Mahavir Jayanti in Mhow & Pithampur

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Digambar Jain Samaj took out rath yatra on Mahavir Jayanti on Monday. A statue Lord Mahavir was placed on a silver-studded chariot. Jains offered prayers to the rath yatra at many places.

The rath yatra started from Sanghi Street at 8.30 am. The procession moved through main routes for three hours and concluded at Bade Mandir with consecration of Lord Mahavir’s statue.

Members of Adhyatma Mandal also offered prayers to the chariot near Dana Gali. Women in the procession hummed Jain hymns. While the males donned white clothes, women wore green saris.

Later a cultural programme was held in Chopra Vatika.

Grand procession taken out on Mahavir Jayanti in Pithampur

A grand procession was taken out on Mahavir Jayanti in Pithampur. Under the auspices of Sakal Jain Samaj, members collectively recited Bhaktamar by offering special prayers at the temple in Housing Board. Later, Lord Mahavir’s idol was placed in a special silver palanquin for the procession. En route, aarti was performed at various places and members showered flower petals. After passing through Housing Board, Chatrachaya, Jaynagar and CC Power, it returned to the temple.

