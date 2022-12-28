e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Grand Narmada Chunri Kalash Yatra taken out in Utawad

In the yatra, Pandit Mahamandaleshwar Uttam Swami, Pandit Narsingh Das Maharaj and service-oriented parikrama yatris were felicitated.

Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 08:42 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A grand Narmada Chunri Kalash Yatra was taken out in Utawad village of Dhar district on Tuesday. A programme to honour the devotees on completion of Narmada River’s Yatra was also organised. Samandar Singh Patel from Utwad was the organiser of the event.

Describing the glory of Goddess Narmada, Uttam Swami said that for ages Narmada river is providing water to the residents of Malwa. Highlighting the universality of Sanatan Dharma, he said that Sanatan Dharma has been paramount in every era. Member of National Labour Commission and Dashnami Trustee Anand Sahu from Delhi also addressed the function.

MP Chhatarsingh Darbar, MLA Neena-Vikram Verma and Madhya Pradesh industry minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon were also present.



