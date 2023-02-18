Madhya Pradesh: Grand fair to be held at Bokaneshwar Mahadev Temple on Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri | Pixabay

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for the Mahashivaratri festival are in full swing at the famous Bokneshwar Mahadev Temple located on the Tarapur hill in Pithampur. Before Shivratri, all preparations including cleaning and colouring around the temple are almost complete. Swings and shops are being erected for the annual fair. Maha Shivratri will start with Maha Abhishek and Maha Aarti on 18th February, on this day the royal worship of Lord Bokaneshwar Mahadev will be performed. Jagdish Sen of Bokaneshwar Seva Samiti told that from 12th February to Maha Shivratri, 21 Kundi Yagya is being performed every day in the Yagyashala. The yagya is being performed by Acharya Vipin Dalke.

This fair is the biggest fair of Pithampur. The temple of Lord Bokaneshwar will be decorated with electric lighting on Maha Shivratri. On the day of Maha Shivaratri, people start visiting the temple right from the morning. Khichdi Prasadi is also distributed by many social organisations and maha prasadi is also distributed. Vipul Patel, the newly elected chairman of the municipality told that arrangements for cleanliness and drinking water are being done by the municipality.

In Mhow too, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, special electric lighting and special decoration of Lord Shiva will be done in Shiva temples. Prasadi distribution programmes and Jal Abhishek of Lord Shiva will also be organised.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)