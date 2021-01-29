Madhya Pradesh: Gram panchayat secretary Tanilal Jadhav in Khetia suspended for overlooking district collector’s order

Earlier, Barwani district collector Shivraj Singh Verma had ordered that the administrative officials should ensure the mandatory presence of the panchayat secretaries and patwaris in the panchayat office every Monday and Thursday.

Though, no responsible person could reach the panchayat building at Matrala village on January 4 (Monday) - a large number of villagers who reached the panchayat Bhavan, were left high and dry after they saw the lock on the Panchayat Bhavan. Villagers alleged that the information sought by them is not being provided by the officials concerned.

After the news was published, Pansemal SDM Sumer Singh Mujalde taking cognizance into the matter suspended patwari Manish Solanki for negligence.

Meanwhile, Shivram and other villagers from Matrala lodged their complaint to the higher authority in Barwani on January 11 and after going through the investigation it was revealed that allegations levelled by villagers on both Tanilal Jadhav, gram panchayat secretary and Bhushan Teli, assistant employment secretary posted at Matrala gram panchayat is correct.

In the orders signed and issued by Barwani district panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Raj mentioned that Shivram and others on January 11 lodged complaint against Tanilal Jadhav, gram panchayat secretary at Janpad panchayat in Pansemal block of Barwani district claiming that Jadhav is not showing any interest in his job and as a result of that villagers were deprived of many government schemes meant for their upliftment.

During the course of an investigation, the administration found allegations levelled by the villagers on Jadhav are correct. Following this district panchayat CEO suspended Jadhav for his derelictions. During the time of his suspension, he will be attached at janpad panchayat headquarters in Pansemal.

Similarly, the district panchayat CEO terminated services of Bhushan Teli, assistant employment secretary posted at Matrala gram panchayat. In the complaint against him, villagers claimed that instead of engaging villagers in work under MGNREGA, Teli used JCB for work. Besides, villagers informed the administration that Teli allegedly benefited ineligible families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G).

Based on the complaint, an investigation has been initiated in the matter and based on investigation it was found that all the allegations leveled on Teli are correct.