Madhya Pradesh: Graduation Day held at Lions School in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Lions Convent Higher Secondary School organised a grand graduation day event for pre-primary children on the school campus in Sendhwa town under Barwani district.

The school was colourfully decked up for the occasion. All the children came in convocation dress and were happy to be a part of event. Junior students accorded a warm welcome to the outgoing students. Various cultural activities such as group dance, singing inculcated confidence in children.

To bless students and encourage them to be great learners, principal Prashant Nair extended his best wishes and felicitated best-performing students of the session. Students Aafia Shaikh, Bhavik Rathor and others were felicitated. The event was conducted by teacher Mukti Naik, while school in-charge Nisha Joshi proposed a vote of thanks. Club president Shyam Tayal, secretary Shyamsundar Tayal, former president Gopal Tayal, office bearers, school staff and parents were present.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Ram Navmi celebrated with gusto in Sendhwa