Madhya Pradesh: Govt to mull over raising Mendha dam, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

FP Photo

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Former Member of parliament (MP) from Betul, Hemant Khandelwal, called on the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residencfe in Bhopal on Tuesday to discuss the height of the Mendha medium irrigation project in Bhainsdehi development block, Betul.

During the meeting, Chouhan assured Khandelwal of giving a second thought to increasing the height of the dam and issued several instructions to the officials of the water resources department in this regard.

During the meeting, Khandelwal informed the Chief Minister that the BJP government had given nod for building the Mendha dam on Taptiriver earlier.

He also said that the maximum water-filling capacity of the dam was 36.46 mm by increasing the height of which by just twometres, the maximum intake will rise up to 11.90 mmand no village will be displaced.

After the formation of Congress government in 2018, the height of the dam was decreased, so the farmers have been demanding increasing the height of the dam. He then pleaded with Chouhan to cater to the demands of the farmers.

Chouhan instructed Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and other officials of the water resources department to ensure maximum benefits to the farmers.