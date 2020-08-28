Madhya Pradesh: Govt to launch ‘Women Police Volunteer’ scheme in Vidisha and Morena

Bhopal: Home Minister on Friday announced that a pilot project ‘Women Police Volunteer’ scheme will be launched in the Vidisha and in Morena. Under the scheme, a woman volunteer will be appointed in 35,870 urban wards and gram panchayat. She will work as a coordinator between the police and the public.

Home minister Narottam Mishra in a law and order assessment meeting at the PHQ here on Friday asked the officials put their effort in convicting capital punishment to such criminals who is involved in crime against children and women.

The minister asked the police officials to eradicate the crime from the society and to suppress the criminals including the crime in the state.

The senior officials shall track the Court proceeding till the end of the case and help the prosecution to get the culprit to its destination of capital punishment, added the HM.

The officials informed that in the Supreme Court, six of such cases related to capital punishment are pending and in 34 cases the decision has been made but the punishment is yet to be executed.

The ADG management D Shriniwas Rao raised the issue of police being paid less for thei uniform maintenance. He informed the minister that the police personnel is getting only Rs 2,500 to 3,000 to maintain the uniform and which is too less. The minister instructed the ACS Rajesh Rajora to prepare the proposal to increase the amount.