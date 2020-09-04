Madhya Pradesh: Govt to give compensation after assessing damage to crops, properties by floods

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the government would give compensation after assessing the damage caused by floods to crops and properties. He assured the affected farmers of all possible help.

While talking to the media while visiting flood-hit villages in Raisen district, Chouhan said, "Each and every affected farm, house will be surveyed. Then the assessed value of the damaged crops and properties will be reimbursed to the affected farmers and residents." "Betwa's water level has destroyed crops. A survey will be conducted and relief amount will be given to affected farmers under crop insurance scheme," he added.