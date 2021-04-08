Madhya Pradesh govt schools to conduct class 9, 11, pre-board exams in both online, offline mode

Indore: With coronavirus cases spiking up every day in Indore and the rest of Madhya Pradesh, School Education Department issued an order giving two options for conducting pre-board examinations.

The order from the department said, “Due to increasing in corona cases, students have been given two options to take the exam. There will be two options for conducting annual exams of class 9th and class 11th.” Further, the two options will be given to students attempting pre-board examinations of class 10th and class 12th.

The orders were issued by Pramod Singh, Deputy Secretary, Department of School Education, MP to all the district education officers and relevant officials of the department.

District Collector, District Education Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Tribal Affairs Department will be responsible for providing the two options and safe conduct of examination following coronavirus protocols.

The school education department has given two options for the annual examination and pre-board examinations. The first option will be an online test/examination that will be conducted in a virtual setting and monitored by teachers.

The second option of examination will be that the question papers will be distributed to the students from the schools, which the students will solve at home and submit to their school within the time limit prescribed by the school.

According to this order issued, all the government schools of the state will distribute the question papers of the annual examination of class 9th and class 11th and the pre-board examination of class 10th and 12th from the schools, which the students solve at home and submit within the time limit fixed by the school.

Whereas non-government schools will be exempted to either conduct online examinations or to evaluate the students by submitting them to the school by solving question papers at home like government schools.

The practical examinations and annual examinations of class 10th and 12th will be conducted as per the instructions of the concerned Board of Secondary Education Board, CBSE, ICSE, etc.