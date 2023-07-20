Madhya Pradesh: Govt, Pvt Hospitals See Rise In Patients With Diarrhoea, Cold

FPJ

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): With the arrival of monsoon, patients with viral fever, diarrhoea, cough and cold are flocking government as well private hospitals in Khetia town of Barwani district. The footfall of such patients has jumped in the last three days, said local doctors.

Primary Health Centre Khetia has been reporting a significant rise in patients with complaints of cold, cough, fever, eye infection, diarrhoea, body pain and other seasonal diseases.

Patients from Malfa, Rakhi, Kevdi and other villages also reached the hospitals complaining of cough, fever and eye infection. Medical officer Dr Mukesh Kanas said that common water-borne ailments have spiked in monsoon season. He also advised people to drink boiled water for protection from seasonal infections.

Eye assistant Ram Kushwaha said that in the rainy season, patients complaining of eye infection have significantly increased. People often tend to take the symptoms for granted until their condition deteriorates. He also advised people to consult doctors early to avoid further health complications/diseases.

