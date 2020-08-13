Madhya Pradesh: Govt not allowing me to use MLA fund to buy masks, sanitizers for people, alleges Nagda MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar

Nagda: Nagda MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar has attacked the state government over distribution of mask in his constituency. The Congress leader asked the state government not to adopt dual policy in this regard.

In a dig at the BJP government, Gurjar said that amid ongoing pandemic the government is running campaigns like Ek Mask- Anek Zindagi to create mass awareness on use of mask to beat corona. However, the same government is not allowing him to distribute 1.5 lakh masks and sanitizers among people from his MLA fund.

Gurjar said that about two months back on June 12, he had sought Rs 4.9 lakh from the MLA Development Fund to buy 1.5 lakh masks and sanitizers for distribution among people of his constituency. “On July 1, we sought permission from the commissioner, Directorate of Economics & Statistics, Bhopal, but we are yet to get the necessary permission,” he said.