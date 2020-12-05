Madhya Pradesh: Govt land worth lakhs of rupees freed of encroachments in Khargone

Khargone: In a recent joint action, the police and revenue department freed government land worth Rs 14 lakh from encroachments.

According to Khargone SDM Satyendra Singh, Gopal Sanchi Point, Pan Shop and Hotel located at Navagraha Temple trisection were demolished as they obstructed an-under construction bridge.

The encroachment was spread over 200 square metres on government land and its value as per collector guideline is Rs 3.27 lakh. Similarly, an animal shelter constructed on government land in Mominpura was razed. In addition, a two-hectare government land was encroached upon local resident Purushottam Raghuvanshi in Pahadsinghpura. As per the guidelines, its market value is Rs 11.20 lakh. This encroachments were also removed.

SDOP Rohit Singh Alawa and police station incharge Prakash Vaskle were present during encroachment removal drive.