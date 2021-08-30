e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 09:32 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Governor visits Omkareshwar

FP News Service
Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): On Krishna Janmasthami, Governor Mangubhai Patel on Monday visited holy Omkareshwar shrine.

Local MLA Narayan Patel welcomed Governor Patel at the helipad. Governor Patel reached Jyotirlinga temple in Omkareshwar and had darshan of Lord Omkareshwar.

After this, district administration and municipal council presented Lord Omkareshwar’s picture, Prasad, shawl and Shriphal to Governor Patel at Nandi Hall.

Various officials and public representatives, including Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel, Khandwa district collector Anay Dwivedi, SP Vivek Singh, district panchayat vice-president Sridevi Kishan Chaudhary, council president Antar Singh Bare were present.

Madhya Pradesh: Indore begins Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations

