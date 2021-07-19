Madhya Pradesh: Governor Mangubhai Patel, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan extends best wishes to two Tokyo-bound state athletes

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday extended best wishes to Vikek Sagar Prasad and Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, both hailing from the state, for the Tokyo Olympics.

Taking to his twitter handle, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Hearty congratulations to the players of Madhya Pradesh Vivek Sagar Prasad and Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar for Tokyo Olympics. I hope that you will be victorious, bring laurels to the country and give a new identity to Madhya Pradesh on the world stage."