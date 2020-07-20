Madhya Pradesh: Governor Lalji Tandon's condition critical, no sign of improvement even after 40 days

As per a bulletin released by the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, health condition of MP Governor Lalji Tandon is critical with no sign of improvement, even after 40 days. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on 11 June.

In the bulletin released by the hospital on Monday evening, it was told that Lalji Tandon's condition is critical. He is currently on ventilator support. The expert team is constantly trying to treat them better. On Sunday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankad reached the Medanta Hospital and inquired about Tandon's health.

Lalji Tandon was admitted to Medanta Hospital on 11 June after complaining of urination, difficulty in breathing and mild fever in early June. His corona test was also negative, while his emergency operation was done on 14 June. Rakesh Kapoor, director of Medanta Hospital, said that during the investigation, CT Guided Procedure was done when the Governor developed liver problems. He had to undergo an operation after the procedure had increased bleeding in the stomach. He was placed in the ICU after the operation.

Looking at Laljiji Tandon's condition , the Central Government had given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh to UP Governor Anandi Bai Patel.