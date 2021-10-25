Madhya Pradesh: Government teachers again deployed for jab work

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Student's future is at stake as administration has once again deployed government teachers into encouraging people for vaccination.

Administration is more concerned about achieving the vaccination targets neglecting children's education.

In September, teachers were mobilized across several villages under vaccination drive. They continued to work in adverse conditions in order to achieve 100 percentage of mega campaign target. Consequently, administration achieved the target for first dose of vaccine and was now eying the same in second dose. For this, teachers were deployed on Monday.

Some teachers said that their non-academic burden leaves them with no time to teach children in school. Students need to prepare for National Achievement Survey examination scheduled for November 12, 2021 but lack of teachers was hampering their efforts for the last two months.

They were assigned work during census, surveys, mapping, by polls and several meetings. Neglecting this, authorities condemned the school staff during inspection for not operating schools properly. They demanded that teachers should not be assigned non-teaching work.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 10:19 PM IST