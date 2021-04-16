Madhya Pradesh government submits COVID-19 action plan in High Court

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday submitted a detailed action plan to the High Court on how it was tackling the COVID-19 surge.

The plan was submitted as per the HC directive on Thursday, state Advocate General PK Kaurav told PTI.

He said, as per the plan, testing capacity had increased from 20,000 per day in February to 40,000 now, while consumption of medical oxygen, as on April 13-14, was 281 metric tonnes against an average supply was 285 MT.

The state government planned to set up a pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plant each in 13 districts, for which bids are invited, while eight districts already have such plants, Kaurav said.

The demand for medical oxygen is expected to go up to 651 MT per day by April 30, and the MP government has approached the Centre to procure around 747 MT in future, he said.

The advocate general said rates for testing have been capped for private laboratories, diagnostic centers, hospitals, nursing homes etc at Rs. 700 for RTPCR, Rs. 300 for RAT and maximum of Rs.3000 for chest CT/HRCT scan, while a rate list has also been issued for nursing homes etc treating COVID-19 patients.

As on April 14, the state's COVID-19 caseload was 3.63 lakh, with active cases being 49,551, he said.