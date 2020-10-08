Madhya Pradesh: Government showing double standards, claims Congress on FIR against Kamal Nath

A day after an FIR was lodged against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms at a gathering, Congress leader PC Sharma on Wednesday said that the state government is showing double standards.

"The government is showing double standards. Many big rallies were organised by BJP but not a single FIR was lodged. Congress is not afraid of these FIRs. Congress is not afraid of these FIRs. We are fighting people's fight and will continue," Sharma told ANI.

An FIR has been registered against Madhya Pradesh's former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath and eight others, under multiple sections of IPC and Disaster Management Act, for violation of COVID-19 norms during a public meeting in the state.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday at Bhander police station in Datia district against Nath and eight others on the basis of a written complaint by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Arvind Mahor on Monday.

According to the FIR copy, applicant Nahar Singh Yadav, district Congress chief has sought permission for holding a meeting at Mandi premises in Bhander on October 5. Permission was granted for the gathering of 100 people with the condition of adhering to COVID-19 norms.

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10, the Election Commission of India had announced. The last date for filing the nomination papers is October 16. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place the next day, while nomination papers can be withdrawn by October 19, according to the bypoll schedule.

Bye-elections are due on 28 seats which fell vacant following the resignations of 24 Congress MLAs and the death of two legislators earlier.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time.