Madhya Pradesh: Government school teacher gets 6-year jail for harassing girl students

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Court of a special judge (under POCSO Act) in Guna awarded six-year imprisonment to a government school teacher for sexually harassing girl students. The court of judge Varsha Sharma also slapped a fine of Rs one lakh on the suspended teacher Pradeep Solanki. The fine amount collected would be given to the victim students.

In this case, 4 out of 5 girl students had turned hostile. The court on the basis of the one girl student, who stood firm on her statement, held Solanki guilty of the act, and informed additional district prosecution officer Mamta Dixit.

Solanki, the biology teacher in a government school, used to show porn clips to girl students and teach reproductive chapters repeatedly, claiming that it would be beneficial in future.

On December 22, 2021, the girl students had filed a complaint against the teacher in the Cantt police station. The police had then registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

The Child Welfare Committee also investigated the matter. The five girl students had in their statement had said that the teacher used to show obscene photos and videos while teaching biology classes. Even ex-girl students of the school had come forward before the committee complaining against the teacher.

During the hearing in the court, 4 out of 5 girl students turned hostile but one stood firm and narrated the entire ordeal about the mental and physical abuse of the teacher.

'I am going to become principal soon'

The girl students in their letter to the warden claimed that Solanki mostly took classes in the biology lab instead of the classroom. One day when a girl went to get her practical copy with her friend, the teacher tried to force himself upon her, she somehow managed to escape. When the student told the teacher that she would complain about the incident, the teacher threatened her saying that he would soon be going to become the principal and then no one would be able to raise voice against him. When the Committee members were visiting the school to probe the matter, an ex-student approached them alleging that around four years ago the teacher had made an objectionable move.

Solanki used to teach biology to arts students

Not only biology students but the teacher had even sexually harassed the students of arts class. He used to call the arts students to his room and give them biology lessons saying it was necessary to have knowledge about the subject.