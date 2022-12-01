Madhya Pradesh: Government school principal suspended

FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Frank Noble A undertook inspection of various villages including Karili, Nayagaon, Sirsi, Kalechri gram panchayats which fall under Guna block on Thursday. During which, the collector inspected various developmental works underway in various villages. As a part of inspection, he visited AmritSarovar Pond which has been recently constructed under National Mission Amrit Sarovar for rejuvenating the water bodies in each district of the country and also gave necessary instructions to concerned officials.

Later, the collector also undertook inspection of a pond located at Chidrau village which falls under Karili gram panchayat. During this, he discussed with villagers and beneficiaries of old age pension and Ayushman card and among others central scheme beneficiaries and sought information regarding the distribution of ration at the fair price shop.

He also undertook inspection of Government Integrated Secondary School, Nayagaon located in Sirsi gram panchayat which was found to be closed during inspection. Upon which, the collector instructed to suspend school principal Ram Singh Bhuriya and withhold increment of some teachers among Lakshmichidar, secondary teacher Karanlal Sahariya, primary teacher Ram Kalyan Bairagi, primary teacher Rekha Bairagi and primary teacher Mahesh Kumar Kasera on missing from government duty.

During the course of inspection, chief executive officer district panchayat Pratham Kaushik,chief executive officer Guna district Gaurav Khare and among other administrative officials were present.