Madhya Pradesh: Government School near Malwa Mill soon to get an Open Gymnasium for students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): School education department on Tuesday announced to built an Open Gymnasium for school students at Malwa Mill.

Citing health issues of children and aiming to boost their metabolism, the open gym will be built in a government school near Malwa Mill benefitting many school campuses nearby.

A budget of Rs 12 lakhs has been approved for the plan. MLA Mahendra Hardia and senior citizens of the area on Tuesday performed bhumi pujan. Further, the work of boundary wall to be built here was started.

As per the orders, considerable changes have been seen in the health of the students after being grounded due to covid induced lockdown for the last one and a half years.

“Short-term changes in physical activity (PA) and sedentary behavior (SB) in reaction to COVID-19 may become permanently entrenched, leading to increased risk of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease in children. Programmatic and policy strategies should be geared towards promoting PA and reducing SB over the next 12 months,” said a study by Genevieve F Dunton.

The budget and facilities for children

- As per the approval, Rs 12 lakh have been sanctioned for the open gym and Rs 17 lakh for building the boundary wall.

- A hostel is also been built here. Hence, students from other stations living in hostels will also be available to avail the facility.

- CCTV and other facilities will be installed in the school to ensure the safety of children.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 02:37 PM IST