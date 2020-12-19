Madhya Pradesh: Government land worth Rs 2 crore freed from encroachment in Khetia

Khetia (Barwani district): Under Sushasan (good governance) campaign run by district collector Shivraj Verma, the joint team of revenue department and city panchayat removed encroachment by coloniser Chaitanya Dham on Friday and freed government land worth Rs 2 crore.
According to SDM Sumer Singh Mujalda, the coloniser had encroached upon 0.413 hectares of government land and was carrying on construction work there. The encroachment has been removed on December 18.
The encroachment removal included SDM Sumer Singh Mujalde, Tehsildar Rakesh Sastiya, Nayab Tehsildar Hukum Singh Nigwal, Chief Municipal Officer Ishwar Mahale, revenue department team and Nagar Panchayat team.
The drive to free government lands from encroachment has been launched in Khetia. Other illegal structures have been identified by revenue team for demolition.
