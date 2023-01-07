Madhya Pradesh: Government land freed from encroachment

Encroachment being removed from government land | ANI

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the state-wide anti-land mafia drive, a team of local administration and police demolished an illegal construction which was constructed in violation of norms in Jhabua and freed government land on Saturday. The land freed of encroachment is worth around Rs 30 lakh.

Giving information, Jhabua tehsildar Ashish Rathore said that a person named Adwin had encroached on a part of government land adjacent to Gail Colony by building a pucca house over the government land. Adwin did not remove the encroachment even after being given sufficient time and opportunity to do so.

A team of local administration and police demolished illegal construction on Saturday. The action was carried out by SDOP Babita Bamnia, tehsidar Ashish Rathore, Jhabua Kotwali SHO Surendra Singh Gadariya. Edwin was externed from Ratlam earlier. Besides, more than two dozen criminal cases were registered against him at different police stations of Jhabua district.