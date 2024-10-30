Madhya Pradesh Government Issues Guidelines For Pathologies; CMHOs To Ensure Compliance In Labs

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State government has issued new guidelines requiring pathologists to personally oversee laboratory operations and validate test results by signing off on reports, urging Chief Medical and Health Officers (CMHOs) and health officials to strictly enforce these measures.

The directive, based on a January 13, 2003, order from the High Court, emphasizes that laboratories should not operate without regular involvement of a qualified pathologist, a safeguard intended to ensure the accuracy and integrity of test results while preventing unauthorized practices.

Under the MP Nursing Homes and Inpatient Establishments (Registration and Licensing) Act, 1973, these guidelines respond to the state’s findings that many pathology labs are being run solely by technicians, which may compromise test quality.

To address this, the rules require that private pathology labs must be managed only by qualified pathologists who meet the standards of the Madhya Pradesh Ayurveda Council Act, 1987. Technicians are restricted to roles within labs supervised by a qualified pathologist, ensuring tests are conducted under professional oversight.

Furthermore, the guidelines stipulate that pathologists may oversee only one additional laboratory besides their own, and all testing in that lab must occur under their direct supervision. Pathologists are also personally accountable for any legal issues arising from lab operations.

Additionally, pathologists without their own labs are limited to serving as visiting pathologists for a maximum of two laboratories within a district. To maintain compliance, all private pathologists in the state must report their lab affiliations and attendance details to their district’s CMHO within 15 days.

CMHOs and health officials are also instructed to perform regular inspections of pathology labs to confirm that these establishments have the necessary equipment and meet clinical standards. These updated regulations underscore Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to delivering reliable, well-supervised pathology services to safeguard public health.