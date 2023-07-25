Madhya Pradesh: Government Gives Green Signal To Railway Over Bridge | Representative Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The long-pending demand for railway over-bridge to ease vehicular traffic is all set to be fulfilled. MP Representative and assembly convener Nandan Jain said that approval has been given for construction of ROB at Alot Railway Gate No. 20 during a meeting of public works committee in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The city residents have been demanding an ROB for the last many years. The ROB will be constructed at a cost of Rs 23.25 crore. Earlier, the bridge, which was to be constructed by Setu Nigam, was lying incomplete, waiting for approval of the state government.

A sum of Rs 15 lakh was to be spent on the construction of the bridge. Due to financial reasons, a revised estimate was submitted. District president Rajendra Singh Lunera and other local leaders had written for approval of 11 developmental works in Alot.

Out of which Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan approved five projects including construction of over-bridge. On getting approval, city council president Mamta Jain, district vice president (former divisional president) Dinesh Kothari, divisional president Dilip Singh Dodia, Kamlesh Kumarexpressed gratitude towards Chief Minister, áKarnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, MP Anil Firojiya.

