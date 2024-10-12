 Madhya Pradesh Government Committed To Reduce Infant Mortality: Minister Savitri Thakur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh Government Committed To Reduce Infant Mortality: Minister Savitri Thakur

Madhya Pradesh Government Committed To Reduce Infant Mortality: Minister Savitri Thakur

Nutrition month concludes in Mandu

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Government Committed To Reduce Infant Mortality: Savitri Thakur | FP Photo

Mandu (Madhya Pradesh): The month-long programme of Poshan Maah (nutrition month), from September 1 to 30, concluded with a significant event in the historic city of Mandu. The closing ceremony was attended by Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur.

Minister Thakur emphasised the government's commitment to reducing infant and maternal mortality, and malnutrition across the country. She highlighted that the department of women and child development was tasked with conducting awareness programmes aligned with the initiatives outlined by the Prime Minister for nutrition month.

These programmes were organised weekly, with Anganwadi workers actively providing nutrition education through door-to-door outreach in the Dhar district. The minister also discussed the Sukanya Samridhi Yojana, a government initiative aimed at promoting education for girls.

Read Also
MP Updates: PM To Virtually Inaugurate Rewa Airport On October 21; CM Mohan Yadav To Meet...
article-image

She noted that efforts are underway to assist girls in the Dhar district who have not yet opened their accounts. Additionally, she informed attendees about various schemes available for women and children and urged them to take advantage of these resources.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC's ₹189 Crore Juhu Project Sparks Demand For Cultural Center For East Indian And Koli Communities
Mumbai: BMC's ₹189 Crore Juhu Project Sparks Demand For Cultural Center For East Indian And Koli Communities
Mumbai: BMC Awaits Traffic Police NOC To Resume Road Concretisation On 309-Km Post-Monsoon
Mumbai: BMC Awaits Traffic Police NOC To Resume Road Concretisation On 309-Km Post-Monsoon
‘Being Jats Our Dasshera Custom Of Blessing Weapons Reflected Our Warrior Heritage’: Bigg Boss 17’s Samarth Jurel Recalls Festivities Back Home (Exclusive)
‘Being Jats Our Dasshera Custom Of Blessing Weapons Reflected Our Warrior Heritage’: Bigg Boss 17’s Samarth Jurel Recalls Festivities Back Home (Exclusive)
Thane: Tribunal Orders ₹75 Lakhs Compensation To Family Of 39-Year-Old Worli Resident Killed In 2020 Road Accident
Thane: Tribunal Orders ₹75 Lakhs Compensation To Family Of 39-Year-Old Worli Resident Killed In 2020 Road Accident

Special guest Mahamandaleshwar Narsingh Das spoke about the importance of both physical and mental nutrition for children's development. The event was attended by supervisors from the department, Anganwadi workers, and assistants.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Government Committed To Reduce Infant Mortality: Minister Savitri Thakur

Madhya Pradesh Government Committed To Reduce Infant Mortality: Minister Savitri Thakur

Madhya Pradesh: Molested Girl Attempts Suicide After Assault By Accused's Family

Madhya Pradesh: Molested Girl Attempts Suicide After Assault By Accused's Family

Bhopal ₹1,814 Crore MD Drug Haul: Suspicious Factory Raided Amid Synthetic Drug; Probe In...

Bhopal ₹1,814 Crore MD Drug Haul: Suspicious Factory Raided Amid Synthetic Drug; Probe In...

Madhya Pradesh: 5 People Rescued From Powerful Water Currents Of Veda On Kamodwada Culvert

Madhya Pradesh: 5 People Rescued From Powerful Water Currents Of Veda On Kamodwada Culvert

Madhya Pradesh: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Condemns Mischief By Diggi's Nephew

Madhya Pradesh: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Condemns Mischief By Diggi's Nephew