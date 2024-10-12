Madhya Pradesh Government Committed To Reduce Infant Mortality: Minister Savitri Thakur

Madhya Pradesh Government Committed To Reduce Infant Mortality: Savitri Thakur | FP Photo

Mandu (Madhya Pradesh): The month-long programme of Poshan Maah (nutrition month), from September 1 to 30, concluded with a significant event in the historic city of Mandu. The closing ceremony was attended by Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur.

Minister Thakur emphasised the government's commitment to reducing infant and maternal mortality, and malnutrition across the country. She highlighted that the department of women and child development was tasked with conducting awareness programmes aligned with the initiatives outlined by the Prime Minister for nutrition month.

These programmes were organised weekly, with Anganwadi workers actively providing nutrition education through door-to-door outreach in the Dhar district. The minister also discussed the Sukanya Samridhi Yojana, a government initiative aimed at promoting education for girls.

She noted that efforts are underway to assist girls in the Dhar district who have not yet opened their accounts. Additionally, she informed attendees about various schemes available for women and children and urged them to take advantage of these resources.

Special guest Mahamandaleshwar Narsingh Das spoke about the importance of both physical and mental nutrition for children's development. The event was attended by supervisors from the department, Anganwadi workers, and assistants.