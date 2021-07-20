Madhya Pradesh: Government Clerical Employees’ Union demand DA with arrears

Dhar: Madhya Pradesh Government Clerical Employees’ Union Dhar submitted a memorandum to the collector addressed to state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

In the memorandum they have requested CM Chouhan to resolve the long pending demands and to sort out discrepancies of the clerical class government employees. Their demands includes to give both the salary increments along with arrears to the employees, to pay dearness allowance similar to what is given to the central government employees, elimination of clause 4 of time scale pay scale and to release orders to give the salary increments to forest department, public works department, public health engineering works employees as per the eligibility date among others.