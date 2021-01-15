Madhya Pradesh: Government buys 3.9 mln tn of key kharif crops so far in 2020-21

Madhya Pradesh has procured over 3.9 mln tn of key kharif crops jowar, bajra, and paddy harvested so far in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) under the price support scheme, a state farm department official said today. "A week ago, total procurement of these kharif crops was of 3.3 mln tn and now it rose to 3.9 mln tn," the official said.
Paddy procurement was at over 3.7 mln tn, while that of bajra and jowar was largely unchanged on week at 195,336 tn and 29,582 tn, respectively. Around 625,386 farmers have benefited from the procurement drive. Among the key crops that the state has procured, paddy's share was the highest.
Paddy was bought at the minimum support price from 582,969 farmers, while bajra was bought from 35,926 farmers, and jowar from 6,491 farmers. The paddy procurement drive is likely to gain momentum in the coming days as farmers want to sell their existing stocks to create space for rabi crops, the official said. Harvesting of rabi crop will begin in February.
Madhya Pradesh, one of the leading growers of paddy, aims to procure 4 mln tn of the crop during the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) marketing year, up around 54% on year. Due to hope of a larger crop, the state has raised its paddy procurement target for the 2020-21 marketing season. The Centre has hiked the minimum support price of the common variety paddy for 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) to 1,868 rupees per 100 kg from 1,815 rupees, and that of the Grade A paddy to 1,888 rupees from 1,835 rupees.
Madhya Pradesh is also among the major growers of coarse cereals. For jowar, the Centre has fixed the minimum support price for the hybrid variety at 2,620 rupees per 100 kg, against 2,550 rupees last year, and that of the maldandi variety at 2,640 rupees per 100 kg from 2,570 rupees. The Centre has also raised the minimum support price of bajra harvested in 2020-21 to 2,150 rupees per 100 kg from 2,000 rupees.
