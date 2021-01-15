Madhya Pradesh: Government buys 3.9 mln tn of key kharif crops so far in 2020-21

Madhya Pradesh has procured over 3.9 mln tn of key kharif crops jowar, bajra, and paddy harvested so far in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) under the price support scheme, a state farm department official said today. "A week ago, total procurement of these kharif crops was of 3.3 mln tn and now it rose to 3.9 mln tn," the official said.

Paddy procurement was at over 3.7 mln tn, while that of bajra and jowar was largely unchanged on week at 195,336 tn and 29,582 tn, respectively. Around 625,386 farmers have benefited from the procurement drive. Among the key crops that the state has procured, paddy's share was the highest.

Paddy was bought at the minimum support price from 582,969 farmers, while bajra was bought from 35,926 farmers, and jowar from 6,491 farmers. The paddy procurement drive is likely to gain momentum in the coming days as farmers want to sell their existing stocks to create space for rabi crops, the official said. Harvesting of rabi crop will begin in February.