Madhya Pradesh: Goods worth Rs 8 lakh gutted in major fire in a building in Indore

Indore: A major fire broke out at a building in Sanvid Nagar area on Saturday morning. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in blaze. As the flames spread fast, goods worth around Rs 8 lakh were gutted. However, no casualty was reported.

The incident took place at a shoe shop named Joota Junction in Sanvid Nagar on Kanadiya Main Road at about 8.30 am. Area residents spotted heavy smoke from the building when they informed police and fire brigade. They also made efforts to douse flames but in vain. After few minutes, two fire tenders reached the spot and the firefighters managed to control the flames using more than 1.5 lakh litres water. It took two-and-a-half hours to extinguish fire.

A fire brigade official said reason of fire could not be established. It was believed that the reason could be an electric short circuit.