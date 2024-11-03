 Madhya Pradesh: Goods Worth ₹ 43 Lakh Gutted In Fire, No Casualties
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 11:28 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Goods Worth ₹ 43 Lakh Gutted In Fire, No Casualties | FP Photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): A devastating fire broke out on Saturday evening at the hardware shop of BJP leader Banshilal Kala, located on Garoth Road in Mel Kheda village. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm and quickly escalated, engulfing the three-storey building and warehouse in flames.

Fire brigade units from both Shamgarh and Garoth Municipal Council rushed to the scene to combat the blaze, which raged for approximately two hours before being brought under control.

Residents made valiant efforts to extinguish the fire using water tankers, but it took a total of four hours for the fire to be fully contained. Despite the efforts of the fire brigade and residents, goods worth approximately Rs 43 lakh rupees were reduced to ashes.

Prominent figures present at the scene included Garoth MLA Chander Singh Sisodia, former divisional president Kanhaiyalal Matwala, Municipal Council president Rajesh Sethia, Gopal Singh Sisodia and various administrative officers.

article-image

The shop and residence were combined and it is believed that the fire was exacerbated by materials such as plastic paint, oil and thinner stored within the hardware shop.

The incident has left the community in shock, highlighting the urgent need for fire safety measures in commercial establishments. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, as the community rallies to support those affected by this unfortunate event.

