Madhya Pradesh: Gold Jewellery Stolen During Engagement Ceremony; Police Hunt For Suspects

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Two burglars made away with a jewellery box containing gold weighing 70 grams from the possession of the bride's mother during a marriage ceremony held at Marriage Garden (Amrit Garden) located on Barbar Road in Ratlam on Sunday.

As per reports, the incident occurred during the wedding of Kiran Chhabara’s daughter. Chhabra securely placed the jewellery box inside her bag. The theft occurred amidst the festivities, leaving the family in distress.

The stolen jewellery box contained precious gold ornaments weighing approximately 70 grams. Vinod Wadhwa said he searched for the box but could not be found anywhere and finally police was called.

Police checked the footage of the CCTV cameras installed at the hall. The police found in the CCTV footage that two suspicious women were seen entering the hall and after a while they left with the box.

Industrial Area police station in-charge Rajendra Verma, rushed to the scene along with a team and started investigation. The police are now intensifying their efforts to identify and apprehend those culprits.