Madhya Pradesh: GMC takes a leaf out of IMC’s Swachhata book

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team from Gwalior Municipal Corporation visited the city on Sunday to know how Indore Municipal Corporation had achieved first position for five consecutive times in the Swachhata Survekshan. The team was assisted by additional commissioner Sandeep Soni who informed them about the various programmes that had been un dertaken.

A team of 10 officials of GMC reached Indore in the morning. They were told about the door-to-door garbage collection work, as also about zero-waste ward (Ward 73). The team later visited the Garbage Transfer Station at IT Park and the Lalbagh area, the Nebra processing plant, sewerage treatment plant and bio-methane plant.

Soni also made a presentation to the team members at the City Bus office. The presentation was on Indore’s Swachhata drive and solid waste management system.

The team also travelled a little distance in an AICTSL i-bus with water resources minister Tulsi Silawat. While travelling in the bus, they observed the cleanliness in the city and also appreciated the work done by Indore Municipal Corporation.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:18 AM IST