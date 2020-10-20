Madhya Pradesh: Glitches in GST portal irks traders, tax advisors

Indore: For the last 4 days, the traders and tax advisors are upset due to the technical glitches in the GST portal.

GST has been implemented in the country 3 years ago, but portal related problems are yet not resolved. In August, it was stated by the GST Network that from September, the working capacity of GST portal for processing issues of traders will be increased from 1.5 lakh to 3 lakh taxpayers at a time.



However, even today it seems that the GST portal is operating at its old capacity of 1.5 lakh taxpayers who can file their return at a time.



Ashwin Lakhotia, Chairman, MP Tax Law Bar Association and Yeshwant Lobhane President, Commercial Tax Practitioners' Association informed that for the last 4 days, whenever businessmen and tax consultants go to file GSTR 3B on the portal they are unable to do so. Sometimes the data is not being saved, sometimes tax liability is not adjusted, then the site itself is not opening, and sometimes the message that one and a half lakh taxpayers are in queue pops up.



The last date for submission of GSTR 3B return is 22 October. It is not possible to have all GSTR 3B files in 2 days, given the capacity of the portal. Because the returns are not being submitted for the last 4 days, it is inevitable that the workload on the GST portal will

increase in these remaining 2 days.



The last date for submission of annual return of the composition dealer GST R4, quarterly GSTR 1, annual return GSTR 9 and 9C is 31st October. Lakhotia and Lobhane said that carrying loads of so many returns is not possible at the GST portal. In view of the potential of the GST portal, GSTR 3B, the last date of which is 22 October, is bound to extend.