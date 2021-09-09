Madhya Pradesh: Give defence ministry land for city park, says Lalwani to Rajnath

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Shankar Lalwani, on Wednesday, met defence minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi and requested him to give to Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) 12 hectares of the defence ministry’s land lying vacant in front of the Pologround industrial area near Rambagh-Narayanbagh.

“I told the defence minister that the land owned by his ministry is lying unutilised for the past many years. If that land is given to IMC via the state government, a city park may be developed there,” Lalwani told reporters in a video message. He said that he had told Singh that his ministry could take a plot of land in place of the Pologround-based land from the state government in Mhow.

“Singh liked the offer and told me that his ministry officials will talk to the state government in this regard,” he added.

Lalwani returned from Delhi with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his plane. In the flight, Lalwani discussed many important issues with the chief minister, including the land of the defense ministry.

Lalwani also spoke about shifting the Krishi Upaj Mandi located in Mhow Cantonment to Kailod village. After landing in Indore, Chouhan talked to district collector Manish Singh at the city airport and instructed him to have a feasibility check done at the earliest opportunity.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 01:01 AM IST