 Madhya Pradesh: Girls Take To Streets In Protest Against Suspended Hostel Superintendent In Mandleshwar
Madhya Pradesh: Girls Take To Streets In Protest Against Suspended Hostel Superintendent In Mandleshwar

Despite everyone's persuasion, the students refused to go back to the hostel. Students demanded that they not go back to the hostel until and unless Shrivas vacated the accommodation allotted to her in the hostel.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
article-image

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Around 25-30 students of the girls' hostel of Government Girls Higher Secondary School took to the streets in protest against the suspended superintendent Preeti Shrivas.

The students came out of the hostel and staged a protest at the bus stand. According to students, the suspended superintendent Shrivas harass them even after her suspension. 

During the protest, 3-4 students who fell ill were immediately taken to the hospital. 

article-image

As the matter escalated, the district administration, including BEO Basant Verma, SDM Anil Kumar Jain, SE Prashant Arya of tribal affairs department and collector Karmveer Sharma, were contacted but they did not respond.

SDM Jain sent sub-inspector Deepak Yadav to placate the situation, but the students stood firm on their demands. 

Later, students reached the residence of MLA Rajkumar Meo and put forth their demands. MLA Meo gave assurances of better facilities to the students and gave his contact information in case they face any problems in the future.

